Tunnel Collapse: Indian army called in to rescue 41 men

Members of the National Disaster Response Force enter a tunnel where workers have been trapped after it collapsed, in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India. Photo: Reuters

India's military brought in specialised equipment yesterday as efforts to free 41 trapped workers entered a third week, with digging ongoing in three directions after repeated setbacks to the operation.

The Indian air force said yesterday that they were "responding with alacrity", as they flew in their third load since the partial collapse of the under-construction Silkyara road tunnel on November 12 in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue officials said they called for a superheated plasma cutter to be brought to the remote mountain location, after engineers driving a metal pipe horizontally through 57 metres (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into metal girders and construction vehicles buried in the earth.

A giant earth-boring machine snapped just nine metres from breaking through.

The plasma cutter will be used to remove the broken giant earth-boring drill and metal blocking the horizontal route, before digging will continue by hand.

Thick metal girders in the rubble are blocking the route, and using conventional oxyacetylene cutters to clear them is tricky from inside the confined pipe, only wide enough for a man to crawl through.

The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.

A basic telephone exchange has been set up at the site so that families of the trapped men -- many of whom are migrant workers from poor families from far across India -- could call in to speak to them.

Efforts have been painfully slow, complicated by falling debris and repeated breakdowns of drilling machines.

Hopes that the team was on the verge of a breakthrough on Wednesday were dashed, with a government statement warning of the "challenging Himalayan terrain".

For the distraught relatives of the trapped men, it has been an ordeal without an imminent end in sight.

Indrajeet Kumar, whose brother Vishwajeet is among the men "imprisoned" inside, told Times of India on Saturday that he "feels like crying" when his brother asks him during their conversations on the communication system why they were still stuck.

Om Kumar, who is from the eastern state of Jharkhand, said three of his cousins were trapped inside.