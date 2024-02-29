Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan arrested in West Bengal

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of sexual crimes and land grabbing, was arrested today, police said.

Shahjahan Sheikh, whose alleged activities have raised a major political firestorm for chief minister Mamata Banerjee's government, was apprehended from a house in Minakhan, around 30km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans in the North 24 Parganas district, following a Calcutta High Court order.

Shahjahan was on the run for nearly two months. After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

Sheikh was taken into custody within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court declaring that Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate (ED) or West Bengal Police was free to arrest him.

The TMC leader was traced with the help of his mobile phone's tower location, a police officer said.

"Shahajahan Shiekh was changing his location from time to time. He was spotted with the help of his mobile phone's tower location," he said.

More than 100 complaints were registered against Shahjahan in the last few weeks as Sandeshkhali was rocked by violent protests led by women demanding his arrest. He has been booked under IPC sections 376D (gang rape) and 307 (attempt to murder), the law enforcers said.

According to the police, most of the complainants alleged Shahjahan forcibly took over land from the people and tortured the women of the area.

Shahjahan's close aides Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar were earlier arrested on similar charges. Another associate, Ajit Maiti, was held in connection with alleged land-grabbing.