Top industry leaders pay tribute to Ratan Tata

Top industry leaders, including Google's India-born Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, paid tributes to India's most respected industrialist, Ratan Naval Tata, who passed away yesterday.

"Tata leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better," Pichai said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Pichai recalled his last meeting with Tata at Google's office, where they discussed the progress of the self-driving car, Waymo.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, reflected on Tata's invaluable mentorship, especially at a time when India's economy is poised for significant growth.

"With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. He was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success were most meaningful when used in the service of the global community," Mahindra wrote on X.

RPG Enterprises' chairman, Harsh Goenka, said the "clock has stopped ticking" with the loss of the business "titan".

"Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy who imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories," Goenka expressed.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon, shared a picture of herself with Tata, calling him a "great man and a great mind".

Ratan Naval Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, is credited with transforming the conglomerate into India's largest and most influential business empire through strategic global acquisitions and deals. He passed away in a Mumbai hospital last night. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Tata had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

To honor Tata, the Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning today, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state, and all official entertainment events have been canceled. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that Tata would be accorded a state funeral.

Tata, regarded as one of the world's most influential industrialists, uniquely never appeared on any billionaire list, despite overseeing more than 30 companies operating in over 100 countries across six continents. Known for his humility and integrity, Tata earned the reputation of being a "secular living saint", respected for his ethical leadership throughout his career.

Tata joined the family business after earning a degree in architecture from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, in 1962. He began his career on the shop floor, gaining hands-on experience in several Tata Group companies before being appointed director in charge of National Radio and Electronics Co in 1971.