Three Kolkata Police officials suspended over vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

A woman holds a candle as she attends a candlelight vigil held outside Jadavpur University campus, condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, India, August 15, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

Kolkata Police has suspended three officers in connection with vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, officials said.

The suspended policemen include two officers of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank and an inspector, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

In the early hours of August 15, a group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store when doctors were protesting the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor inside the hospital that took place on August 9.

The decision to suspend three policemen came a day after India's Supreme Court had come down hard on the Kolkata Police and West Bengal government for allowing an estimated 7,000 people to enter the hospital and vandalise it in a bid to thwart the doctors' protests there.

Meanwhile, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal today as junior doctors continued their cease-work for the 13th consecutive day to protest the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals even as the state government again urged protesters to resume work, the officials said.

"Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor said.

Some doctors have rescheduled surgeries owing to the absence of junior medics, he said.

The protesting doctors are scheduled to hold a rally in Kolkata later today to press for speedy justice for the deceased trainee doctor.

The Indian Supreme Court, too, had yesterday requested doctors protesting across the country to call off their strike and resume work.

The top court set up a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for doctors and other health professionals in the wake of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old medic in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, took cognisance of the August 9 incident and said it raises a systematic issue regarding safety of doctors across India.

The bench said, "If women are not able to go to work and working conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality."