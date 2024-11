Three Balkans region capitals -- Belgrade, Pristina and Sarajevo -- were among the 10 most polluted cities in the world yesterday, just behind Lahore, Delhi and Beijing.

In the three cities, the air quality index (AQI), which measures a range of pollutants, spiked above the level of 150 which is considered unhealthy.

In Paris and Los Angeles it was 44 and 34 respectively.