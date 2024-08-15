They are eyeing Bangladesh-like protests to topple me: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Ninister Mamata Banerjee yesterday accused BJP and CPI (M) of trying to hold Bangladesh-like protests and topple her government after the opposition leaders demanded her resignation in the wake of rape and murder of a medical student in Kolkata.

The incident has sparked a nationwide outrage.

"CPI-M and BJP are trying to organise Bangladesh-like protests to capture power in Bengal," she said. "You are free to abuse me but don't abuse West Bengal."

Mamata said that the state government had "taken all actions in doctor's rape-murder case, still a malicious campaign is on."

She also urged the striking doctors in the state to return to work, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Doctors hold posters to protest the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on August 14, 2024. Indian doctors in government hospitals across several states halted elective services "indefinitely" on August 12, to protest the rape and murder of a young medic. Photo: AFP

Earlier in the day, BJP staged a protest in the state with its leader Suvendu Adhikari saying, "We want the resignation of the health minister and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Today [Wednesday] those who have never been in the streets even they are protesting. Doctors, nurses, health officials have united to raise their voice. Doctors from private hospitals are also not doing OPD today [Wednesday]."

CPI-M also criticised Mamata Banerjee over the incident demanding her resignation.

"Many are demanding the chief minister's resignation and it should happen. Action should also be taken against the one who appointed the head of the medical college to a larger institution within four hours. That person should also be investigated by the CBI," CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali said.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of state-owned RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday following a Calcutta High Court order.

There were allegations that ruling TMC was trying to derail the investigation.

The CBI team, comprising forensic and medical experts, yesterday began a probe into the incident and said it will examine the phone call records of the victim to check with whom she was in touch before her death.

With the autopsy report details pointing towards gang rape, the victim's call records and chat history could point the CBI towards other culprits who might have been involved in the crime.

The CBI will also check if the victim was being threatened or harassed by anyone in the days leading up to her death.

India's top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday also attacked TMC government accusing it of trying to shield the accused instead of providing justice to the victim.

"The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata," he said.

"There is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her," added Rahul Gandhi.