India’s defence minister tells soldiers after custodial deaths in J&K

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday said the army's primary duty is to protect the nation but it must also win the hearts of Indians and ensure there are "no mistakes made" that end up hurting the citizens, in an apparent reference to the deaths of three men while in army custody.

Speaking to soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Singh yesterday said he had full faith that the army will wipe out terrorism from J&K.

"I believe in your bravery and steadfastness … Terrorism should be finished from J&K and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory," said Singh, who is on a day-long tour in Rajouri district to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead.

In an apparent reference to the deaths of three men who were taken into army custody shortly after the ambush, Singh urged soldiers to take action with care.

"Along with protecting the country, I would like to make a special request to you [soldiers]. It is your responsibility to protect the country. But along with protecting this country, winning the hearts of its citizens is also a very big responsibility ...," he said.

The army has launched an internal investigation into the alleged custodial deaths and the kin of the three deceased have been given Rs 10 lakh in compensation.

After speaking with the soldiers, Singh met the families of the three civilians who allegedly died in army custody.

Singh, accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, met the families of the deceased and also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) to enquire about the health of four other "torture" victims.