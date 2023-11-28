India
Stage set for 41 Indian workers' evacuation as rescuers break thru 60 metres of rubble

Members of the National Disaster Response Force enter a tunnel where workers have been trapped after it collapsed, in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India. Photo: Reuters

Indian rescuers today broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble and completed the pipe-laying at a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, setting the stage for the evacuation of 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days.

Laying of pipes through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel has been completed and the 41 workers trapped there for the last 16 days will be evacuated soon, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhami said, "With immense blessings of Baba Baukhnag, prayers of crores of country's citizens and relentless hard work of the rescue agencies involved in the operations, pipe-laying through the tunnel has been completed and our brothers will soon be evacuated."

A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit of 41 workers inside.

push notification