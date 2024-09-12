Believes Rahul Gandhi

India's top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed confidence that stability will return to Bangladesh soon.

He made the remark at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington after holding discussions with a group of American lawmakers at the US Capitol on Tuesday.

"I'm confident that things will stabilise in Bangladesh, and we will maintain strong ties with the current government or any future government [there]," he said.

However, Rahul said the ongoing violence in Bangladesh needs to stop.

"We raised it [with the Bangladesh government], and they also spoke to us. Look, we are against any type of violence. And we want it to stop. And it's the responsibility, frankly, of the Bangladeshi government to stop it as soon as possible," PTI quoted him as saying.

"From our side, it's the responsibility of our government to put pressure so that violence stops," he said referring to the Indian government.

Responding to a question, Rahul said that there are concerns in India about the presence of "extremist elements" in Bangladesh and the Congress party, which he leads, share the concerns.

Rahul also indicated that the Congress is largely in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party government on key foreign policy issues, including concerns over extremism in Bangladesh, maintaining strong ties with the United States, and the stance on Pakistan.

Congress also supports India's relationship with Israel, he added.

However, Rahul expressed disagreement with Modi's approach toward China, alleging that Chinese troops had taken control of Indian territory in Ladakh, an area he compared to the size of Delhi.