Sonia Gandhi to contest from Rajasthan

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi yesterday filed her nomination for India's Rajya Sabha (RS) polls with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by her side. This is will be the first time that Sonia would not contest in the Lok Sabha election since entering politics nearly two-and-a-half decades ago. According to a list released by Congress for the upcoming polls, Sonia Gandhi will contest from Rajasthan and Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh. Congress leaders Akhilesh Pradesh Singh and Chandrakant Handore will be nominated from Bihar and Maharahstra respectively. TOI earlier reported that Sonia considered both Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, but decided in favour of the latter.