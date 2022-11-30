India

Smog engulfs Indian capital as winter pollution worsens

Reuters, New Delhi
Wed Nov 30, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 30, 2022 12:00 AM

Thick smog engulfed India's capital New Delhi yesterday as air pollution worsened with the setting in of winter, shooting up concentrations of fine particles in the air three times above the acceptable limits.

The world's most polluted capital city struggles to breathe easy every winter as cold temperatures and calm winds trap pollutants closer to the ground.

"As the minimum temperature is dropping, gradual fog occurrence during early morning hours is likely to increase, leading to deterioration of air quality index (AQI)," said the federal government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in a daily bulletin.

