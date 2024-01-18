Six students die as boat capsizes in Gujarat's Harni Lake

At least six children died today as a picnic boat carrying school students capsized in a lake in Indian state of Gujarat's Vadodara.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "I have just learnt that six children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake. Rescue operations are underway."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies, he said.

According to Vadodara district collector A B Gor, there were a total of 27 children on the boat at the time of the incident in Harni Lake in the afternoon, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

A search operation is underway to trace the remaining students at Harni Lake, officials said.

The fire brigade has so far rescued seven students while the search is on for the missing ones, Vadodara's chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt said.