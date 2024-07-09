Six officials suspended over deadly stampede in India’s Uttar Pradesh

People gather where a stampede killed people during a sermon at Hathras in India's Uttar Pradesh state on July 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

The Uttar Pradesh government today suspended six officials for alleged negligence in connection with the stampede that killed 121 people at a religious congregation in Hathras last week.

The suspended officials include the local sub-divisional magistrate who permitted the event on July 2, a circle officer, and four others.

This action follows a report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which highlighted lapses by the local administration and suggested a possible "big conspiracy" behind the incident.

The three-member SIT, which includes Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V, identified overcrowding as a major cause of the stampede.

The congregation, addressed by self-styled godman Bhole Baba, whose real name is Suraj Pal, a former constable of state police, attracted a massive crowd of followers from five states.

The SIT report blamed the organisers for failing to manage the crowd and criticised the local administration for not taking the event seriously.

It noted that the sub-divisional magistrate neither inspected the venue nor informed senior officials, contributing to the incident.

Additionally, the report highlighted that the organisers hired individuals without proper police verification and that organisers and local officials were negligent, failing to make adequate arrangements.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also launched a judicial probe led by a former high court judge.