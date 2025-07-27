Six killed, dozens injured in stampede at Indian temple

At least six people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage town in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, this morning.

The incident occurred at the staircase leading to the hilltop temple, situated over 500 feet above sea level in the Shivalik foothills of the Himalayas.

Large crowds had gathered at the site for prayers, which led to overcrowding and chaos.

Vinay Shankar Pandey, commissioner of the Garhwal division, confirmed the fatalities and said he was en route to the location.

"Six people are dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. A detailed report of the incident is awaited," he said.

Confirming the deaths, Pramendra Singh Dobal, senior superintendent of Haridwar police said, around 35 injured individuals were taken to hospital.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the incident and said the situation was being closely monitored. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit added that the administration received information about the stampede around 9:00am.