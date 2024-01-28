Sikh Murder: India cooperating with Canada

India
India is cooperating with Canada and bilateral ties are improving after tensions spiked over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, a top Canadian official told CTV in an interview published on Friday.

Diplomatic relations soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year said Canada was pursuing allegations that Indian agents were linked to the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

"I wouldn't describe them (the Indians) as not cooperating. I think we've made advancements in that relationship," Jody Thomas, Trudeau's national security adviser, told CTV.

"The information that they (the Americans) revealed supported our position and our assertions with India, and India is working with us ... far more closely to resolve this," Thomas told CTV. "Our ability to function in the Indo Pacific does rely on having a healthy relationship with India. And I think that we are working back towards that," Thomas said. Around 2 million Canadians, or 5% of the population, have Indian heritage.

