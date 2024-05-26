Seven newborns killed in Delhi hospital fire

Seven newborn babies died in a major fire that broke out at a children's hospital in India's East Delhi's Vivek Vihar area last night.

A total of 12 newborn babies were rescued from the three-storey hospital, seven of whom passed away. Five others are currently being treated at a hospital, Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said this morning, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

According to fire service, 16 fire tenders rushed to the spot after the fire broke out at the hospital's baby care centre around 11:32pm.

The fire has been doused, but its cause is yet to be determined, said Surendra Choudhary, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

The fire broke out late Saturday in the New Born Baby Care hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, reports AFP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the situation "heartbreaking". "We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident," he said on social media.

"The causes of the incident are being investigated, and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared," he added.