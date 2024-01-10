Maldives president urges China amid row with India

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu yesterday urged China to send more tourists to the island nation amid a massive boycott campaign in India over derogatory remarks made by his ministers against PM Modi.

The three ministers were promptly suspended by the Maldivian government, but their remarks triggered backlash across India, which was the top tourist market for the archipelago in 2023.

Muizzu, who is seen as pro-Beijing, is currently on a five-day visit to China amid the backlash in India. On the second day of his visit, Muizzu termed China as the island nation's "closest" ally in his address to the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province yesterday.

He praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014, saying that they "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history", according to his speech.