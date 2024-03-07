Sandeshkhali issue: Mamata hits back at BJP 'rumours'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit back at BJP accusing the party of spreading rumours about Sandeshkhali, where women have accused ruling Trinamool Congress leaders of sexually abusing them.

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose orders have put several TMC leaders in the dock in connection with alleged scams in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools in the state, she said "We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls."

Justice Gangopadhyay quit as a high court judge and joined BJP, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Addressing a meeting after leading a rally in Kolkata for women's rights, she said, "Some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali. BJP leaders are spreading rumours about the safety of women in West Bengal but they maintain a stoic silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states."

"West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women," she said.

West Bengal police arrested TMC leader and strongman Shahjahan Sheikh last week in connection with the allegations of sexual exploitation of women and land-grabbing as well as an attack on a team of anti-money laundering probe agency Directorate of Enforcement.

Though Mamata did not name any BJP leader, her retort came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the Sandeshkhali issue saying the entire country was put to shame by what was happening in that place.

Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for "taking away jobs of thousands of youths" across the state through his judgments on recruitment in return for cash, Mamata said, "The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat."