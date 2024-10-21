RG Kar rape, murder: Junior docs lift hunger strike

Agitating junior doctors of India's West Bengal state tonight withdrew their 17-day-long hunger strike over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, hours after a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

The medics also called off their proposed strike across hospitals in the state tomorrow.

"In today's meeting [with the CM], we did get the assurance of some directives but the body language of the state government was not positive... The common people have wholeheartedly supported us. They, as well as the parents of our deceased sister [the victim], have been requesting us to call off the hunger strike, keeping in mind our deteriorating health.

"We are, therefore, withdrawing our 'fast-unto-death' and also Tuesday's total shutdown in the health sector," said Debashish Halder, one of the junior medics.

The decision was taken at a general body meeting of the doctors, he added.

The internee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the premises of RG Kar Hospital on August 9, sparking a nationwide outrage and weeks of strike by junior doctors.