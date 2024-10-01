RG Kar rape and murder: Junior officers go back into total cease-work

Medics sit and chant slogans as they attend a protest condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital, in Kolkata, India, on September 10, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Junior doctors in India's West Bengal again went into total cease-work today, pressing home their demands that predominantly include ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments

They had partially joined work at government hospitals on September 21, after around 42 days of total cease-work to protest the rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfill our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked, and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors.

"In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," he mentioned, adding that the total cease-work will continue unless the government takes clear action in this regard.