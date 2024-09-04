Revoke licences of Indian companies exporting arms to Israel: PIL filed in Indian SC

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in India's Supreme Court seeking a directive to the central government to revoke existing licenses and halt the issuance of new ones to Indian companies exporting arms and military equipment to Israel, which is currently engaged in a conflict in Gaza.

The PIL, filed by 11 individuals through lawyer Prashant Bhushan, names the defence ministry as a respondent, arguing that India is bound by various international laws and treaties that prohibit the supply of military weapons to states involved in war crimes, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The plea contends that such exports may facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law, thereby violating India's obligations under these treaties, as well as Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and the right to life and personal liberty, respectively.

The petition also highlights the strong defence partnership between India and Israel.