Rescue of 41 Indian workers trapped in tunnel resumes after 12-14hr delay

An ambulance arrives at the tunnel where workers are trapped after the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas resumed this morning after an overnight hurdle delayed drilling by 12-14 hours, officials said.

The workers have been stuck in the tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it gave way in the early hour of November 12. However, the workers are safe with access to light, oxygen, dry food, water, and medicines being sent by a pipe, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting authorities.

Last night, an iron mesh had obstructed the path of the drilling machine while rescuers were trying to create an escape passage for the workers, former adviser to the Indian prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe told the media around 11:30am today.

That obstacle was removed this morning. However, the operation has already been delayed by 12 to 14 hours, he added.

"It took us six hours to remove the mesh. But the good news is that we have cleared the hurdle which cropped up yesterday after drilling up to 45 metres had been done," he said, adding that the process has been restarted of assembling equipment to go beyond 45 metres required welding the pipes.

It will take around 12 to 14 hours more to complete the last stretch of drilling which will lead to reaching the trapped workers. After that, it will take three hours to take out the workers one by one. That will be done with the help of National Disaster Response Force, Khulbe added.

India's junior minister for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal have arrived in Silkyara for an on-the-spot review of the rescue efforts.