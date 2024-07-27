Remarks on student protests in Bangladesh 'distorted': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said her recent remarks about students agitation and violence in Bangladesh were "distorted" by a certain section of people" in that country.

She also hit back at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs for pointing out that conduct of foreign policy was the central government's prerogative.

Mamata, who was in New Delhi to attend a meeting of Indian government's official policy think-tank Niti Aayog, told reporters on Friday night that the MEA "should learn a few lessons" from the system, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"I know the federal structure very well. I was an MP seven times and a union minister twice. I know the MEA policy very well. They shouldn't teach me a lesson. They should learn from the system instead," she said.

Mamata clarified she had only offered help to those who were caught in the situation in Bangladesh like students across borders and those who come into Bengal for medical treatment or for other work.

"My words were distorted by the BJP and a certain section of people in Bangladesh. But we wanted to avoid any trouble as there were riots at the Assam border. Our police rescued 2,000 students from the [West] Bengal borders," she said.

Mamata said, "The MEA should learn some lessons since they forgot about it when they were working out the Teesta and Ganges water accords unilaterally with Bangladesh without involving the main stakeholder [West Bengal]."

Addressing a Trinamool Congress rally in Kolkata on July 23, Mamata had said that her government would provide shelter to people from violence-hit Bangladesh and would not turn anyone away "if they come knocking on our doors".

"I cannot make any comments on the situation in Bangladesh as it is another country and only the Indian government has the right to speak about it. But if helpless people [from Bangladesh] knock on [West] Bengal's doors, we will give them shelter. There is a resolution of the United Nations to respect refugees from neighbouring nations. There was once a conflict with the Bodos in Assam. Refugees stayed in Alipurduar for a long time. I also went to meet them," Mamata had said.

MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly media briefing, last Thursday, said in reply to a question that Bangladesh had formally lodged a protest against the West Bengal CM's utterances.

He said that under the Indian Constitution, the conduct of foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the union government."