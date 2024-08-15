'Reclaim the Night': Midnight protests in West Bengal over doctor’s rape, murder

Just before the stroke of midnight, thousands of people, holding candles, poured onto the streets across West Bengal seeking justice and speedy investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

Under the banner of "Reclaim The Night" campaign powered mainly by social media, men, women, political leaders and celebrities poured on the streets responding to a call for protest on the midnight of heralding India's 78th Independence Day.

In a late-night development, miscreants entered Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the site of the gruesome incident last week, and vandalised the area where people had gathered to protest against the rape and murder of the doctor who worked there.

The miscreants allegedly attacked protesters, including doctors, and also damaged police vehicles, those present at the protest said.

The street protests against the rape and murder began at 11:55pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata.

The streets reverberated with chants of "We Want Justice", echoing the collective outrage from every corner -- students, professionals, and homemakers -- marching together to demand accountability and an end to violence against women.

Political party flags were banned, but flags from marginalised communities, such as LGBTQ+ groups, were proudly displayed.

Rimjhim Sinha, the movement's initiator, described the event as "a new freedom struggle" for women.

Over the last few days, the protest movement has spread to various towns and districts across West Bengal, with initial gatherings planned for College Street, Academy of Fine Arts, and Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand in Kolkata.

At Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, around 8,000 people, carrying candles and holding poignant posters, created a sea of light and determination.

Crowds gathered from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to College Square, from Naktala Nabapally to New Town Biswa Bangla Gate, from Behala Sakher Bazar to Shyambazar Five Point crossing, from Academy of Fine Arts to Nagerbazar, among others.

Similar scenes unfolded in Sreerampore, Chunchura, Santiniketan, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman, Diamond Harbour, Siliguri, Barasat, Barrackpore, Rajarhat-Newtown, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.

At Sealdah station, the protest saw an unexpected but heartening addition -- pavement dwellers joined in, with some women blowing conch shells as a powerful symbol of resistance.

In Diamond Harbour, thousands of women sang Rabindranath Tagore's "Aguner Parashmani", holding mobile torches high, their voices blending in a poignant call for justice.

Amidst the sea of protestors, Lilly Banerjee, an elderly woman from Patuli, expressed her deep concern for her daughter's safety and her disbelief at having to participate in such a midnight protest on the eve of Independence Day.

"I couldn't sleep after hearing about the horrific attack on the young medic. My daughter is about the same age and works in Pune. I worry for her safety every day," she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta, in a video message, voiced her support for the movement and lamented the recurrence of such violent incidents. "It's shocking that we are still facing these issues. We need assurance that such violence will not happen again," she said.

In a show of solidarity, men also joined the protests across various locations, standing shoulder to shoulder with women and underscoring the widespread call for change and justice.