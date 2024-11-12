Raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against 'Bangladeshi infiltration'

India's anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), today conducted raids at multiple places in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with an investigation linked to alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, PTI reported quoting sources.

A total of 17 places have been raided in the two neighbouring states by the federal probe agency.

In September, the ED filed a case under stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act to probe an instance of alleged infiltration and trafficking of some Bangladeshi women to Jharkhand leading to the generation of alleged slush funds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have accused the state government of aiding such infiltration leading to the change in the demographic landscape of the tribal-dominated areas of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan regions of Jharkhand during the campaign for Jharkhand assembly elections, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The first phase of the assembly polls is slated for 43 constituencies tomorrow while the second for 38 seats will be held on November 20.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of converting Jharkhand into a "dharmashala" for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Seraikela yesterday that a committee would be formed, once BJP comes to power in Jharkhand, to identify and drive out infiltrators from the state besides reclaiming land grabbed by them. The ECIR (enforcement case information report) filed by the federal agency under various sections of the PMLA stems from a Jharkhand Police FIR filed with Bariatu Police Station in the state capital Ranchi in June.

The FIR, filed on the complaint of a Bangladeshi woman who allegedly infiltrated into the country through India-Bangladesh border with the help of touts to find work, has named around six women as accused who were arrested following a raid at a local resort.