Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case

India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has secured bail in a defamation case filed by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

The court in the Indian city of Bangalore passed the order today, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

Earlier, Judge KN Shivakumar had directed Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on June 7 (today) without fail. Complying with that order, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the court today.

The court had on June 1 granted bail to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, after they appeared before it in connection with the defamation case.

The case was filed by BJP's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in newspapers.

The advertisement ahead of assembly polls in Karnataka last year accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule.