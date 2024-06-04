Proving exit polls wrong, TMC leads in 24 out of 42 seats in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's unquestionable dominance over the state was evident today as Trinamool Congress raced ahead of its rival BJP by leading in 24 seats of total 42 Lok Sabha seats.

In the previous national poll, TMC had won 22 seats and BJP made a spectacular gain of 18 seats.

This time, BJP led in just seven and Congress in three seats after the initial round of counting, the Election Commission website said.

TMC General Secretary and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, also a nephew of Mamata, is ahead in Diamond Harbour constituency over his nearest rival BJP's Abhijit Das by a margin of 96,507 votes.

TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee was leading over her nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

In Malda Dakshin, Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury was leading by 11,733 votes over his nearest BJP rival Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury. In Jadavpur, TMC's Sayani Ghosh was ahead by 8,048 votes over her nearest BJP rival Anirban Ganguly.

In Malda Uttar, sitting MP and BJP candidate Khagen Murmu was leading by a margin of 11,119 votes over his nearest rival TMC's Prasun Banerjee, a former police officer and TV actor.

In Cooch Behar, BJP candidate and sitting MP Nisiht Pramanik trailed by a margin of 5,529 votes against his TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

In Krishnanagar's seat, BJP candidate Amrita Roy was leading by over 12,000 votes against her nearest rival of TMC's Mahua Moitra.

BJP candidate Rekha Patra of Basirhat, where Sandeshkhali is situated, was trailing against her nearest rival of TMC's Sheikh Nurul Islam by a margin of over 8,480 votes.

Heavyweight BJP candidate and BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur was leading in West Bengal's Bongaon seat, a Matua bastion, over his nearest rival TMC's Biswajit Das by over 5,389 votes.

In Murshidabad constituency, CPI(M) State Secretary Mohammed Salim was leading by a margin of 826 votes over his nearest rival of the TMC, Abu Taher Khan.

Another heavyweight BJP candidate and the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar was trailing in West Bengal's Balurghat seat over his nearest rival TMC's Biplab Mitra by 9,554 votes, as per the EC website.

BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia was leading in West Bengal's Asansol seat over his nearest rival TMC's Shatrughan Sinha by 6,956 votes.

TMC candidate and party's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, was ahead by 98 votes from the Kolkata North seat over his nearest BJP rival BJP rival Tapas Roy.

In Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, TMC candidate Kirti Azad was leading by 6,526 votes over his nearest BJP rival Dilip Ghosh. In Kolkata's south seat, TMC candidate Mala Roy was leading over her nearest rival of the CPI (M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 12,491 votes.