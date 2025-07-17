‘Prove they’re Rohingyas’

Mamata on detention of ‘Bengali’ migrant workers in BJP-ruled states

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday expressed concerns over the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, challenging the BJP to prove they were Rohingyas.

Chief Minister (CM) Banerjee, accompanied by TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders, hit Kolkata streets against the detention and deportation of "Bengali migrant workers" to Bangladesh.

She has earlier accused the Election Commission of India of "acting like a stooge of the BJP" and wondered if the voter list revision was a "backdoor attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens", reports NDTV online.

"I challenge you to prove that Bengali speaking people are Rohingyas," the CM said yesterday. She launched a sharp attack at the BJP, accusing it of rigging polls in Maharashtra and Delhi by "removing names from electoral rolls."

"BJP won in Maharashtra by removing names from electoral rolls, it is doing same in Bihar now. BJP has plans to remove names from Bengal's electoral rolls, we will fight them inch by inch," the TMC leader added.

The chief minister has claimed that 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal work in different states and they have valid identity documents.

Lately, there have been many reports of Bengali-speaking migrants workers' being detained in various parts of the country, including Delhi and Maharashtra before being deported to Bangladesh.

Amid the TMC protest, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikar reached the Election Commission office, demanding deletion of "Rohingya" names from voters list. As many as 50 BJP MLAs joined him at the ECI office.

Banerjee led the protest march from College Square at around 1:45pm and moved towards Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala. Nearly 1,500 police personnel were deployed along the 3-kilometre-long route to maintain order. The protest march also disrupted vehicular traffic in the city due to barricades and diversions.

Notably, the protest was organized a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state. The protest was joined by thousands of TMC workers and supporters. Similar rallies took place across various district headquarters in West Bengal.

With assembly elections less than a year away, the TMC is intensifying its campaign focused on regional identity.