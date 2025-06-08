Protests over arrest trigger curfew, internet shutdown in India’s Manipur

Curfew was imposed in one district and internet services were suspended in five districts of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur today, following widespread protests over the arrest of a leader from the majority Meitei community.

The authorities ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, in the five districts for five days with effect from 11:45pm last night, an official statement said.

While curfew was clamped in Bishnupur district, prohibitory orders and internet shutdowns were enforced in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts, according to an order issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite the passion of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation of the state," the order said.

Protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demonstrating against the arrest of a leader of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.

"Additional security forces have been deployed in these areas to bring the situation under control," an official said.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic strife between Meiteis and the minority Kuki-Zo community for more than two years, leaving nearly 200 people dead and about 50,000 homeless.