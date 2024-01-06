India
Reuters, New Delhi
President of Maldives to visit China Jan 8-12

The president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, will pay a state visit to China from January 8 to 12, the Chinese foreign ministry said in statement yesterday.

Multiple calls by Reuters to the Foreign Ministry and President's Office in Male yesterday - the weekend in the Maldives - to confirm the president's trip went unanswered.

Muizzu, who in November took over as president of the Indian Ocean nation made up of more than a hundred islands dotted with luxury resorts, issued an election pledge to remove a small contingent of some 75 Indian military personnel in the country and alter the Maldives's "India first" policy.

Asked to comment about talk of Muizzu making a state visit to China, New Delhi said the matter was out of its hands.

