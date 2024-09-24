Post-Coup Myanmar: India invites anti-junta forces to Delhi

India has invited political and military opponents of Myanmar's ruling junta to attend a seminar in New Delhi, sources said, a significant move by the South Asian power that has maintained ties with the top generals shunned by Western nations.

A civil war in Myanmar since its military unseated an elected civilian government in a February 2021 coup now risks destabilising India's 1,650-km (1,025-mile) border with Myanmar, and some of its key infrastructure projects there.

A leader of an armed group and two sources with direct knowledge of the issue said the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) and ethnic minority rebels from the states of Chin, Rakhine and Kachin bordering India had been invited to a seminar in mid-November.

It was not immediately clear what the seminar would seek to achieve or why India has made the move.

The event would be hosted by the government-funded Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), whose council includes India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, said two other sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter was confidential.

It was not immediately clear if Myanmar's military government would also be invited to the event, which the sources said would be on the topic of "Constitutionalism and Federalism". They gave no further details.

Widespread protest in Myanmar over the 2021 coup turned into a nationwide rebellion, with an armed resistance movement combining with some established ethnic armies to seize control of wide swathes of territory from the military.

The junta has refused to enter into dialogue with the rebels, whom it describes as "terrorists".

Speaking of the seminar, Sui Khar, vice chairman of one the ethnic rebel groups, the Chin National Front, said, "We are going to send representatives."

"This will be the first time, I think, formally, that India will engage with the non-state actors. This is a good, positive approach."

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military did not answer telephone calls to seek comment. The Indian government and the ICWA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The other armed groups invited include the Arakan Army, which controls significant reaches of territory in Rakhine bordering Bangladesh, and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar's most powerful rebel forces, the sources added.

A spokesperson for the president of the shadow NUG government declined to comment on the seminar. The Arakan Army and KIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.