Police commando killed as attackers use bombs, RPG

A Manipur Police commando was killed yesterday in an attack in the border town Moreh, 110 km from the Indian state's capital Imphal. According to reports, the attackers threw bombs and fired at a security post near Moreh. Moreh is a key trading town on the India-Myanmar border. Police said the attackers also fired RPG shells at the temporary commando post damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity. The commando who died was identified as Wangkhem Somorjit an IRB personnel attached to state police commando in Moreh. Somorjit hails from Malom in Imphal West district. The fresh violence comes amid massive protests by Kuki groups after police arrested two indigenous people for their involvement in the killing of a police officer. A video of the clash shows armed attackers pushing back a security truck as it tries to enter Moreh. Earlier, following inputs of "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity", the Manipur government imposed a total curfew from 12:00 am on January 16.