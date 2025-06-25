People of W Bengal being branded Bangladeshis

Says Mamata, blames BJP-ruled states of persecution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said Bangla-speaking people from the state were being branded as "Bangladeshis" in some BJP-ruled states.

She told reporters in Kolkata that she knew 300-400 Bangla-speaking migrant labourers were confined to a building in Rajasthan even after showing valid documents.

"Is it a crime to speak in Bangla -- the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda among other luminaries? I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not aware of this development. I will draw his attention," she said.

Mamata claimed that apart from Rajasthan, such incidents also took place in BJP-ruled Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in the past.

She said West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant is taking up the issue with his counterpart in Rajasthan.

"As far as my knowledge goes, whoever arrived till 1971 is an Indian citizen," she added.

Mamata said 1.5 crore migrant workers from different states are employed in West Bengal.

"But we can never think of taking such steps which go against the spirit of pluralism of India. What if such steps are taken against migrants from other states here for speaking their mother tongue? Is talking in Bangla considered sacrilegious by BJP-ruled regimes?" she asked.

Mamata said around 22 lakh migrant workers from West Bengal are currently employed in other states.

"Will Tamil-speaking people be deported to Sri Lanka since they speak Tamil, or will, for that matter, Indians belonging to the Gorkha community be sent to Nepal for speaking in Nepali?

"I often urge people to stay back and work here, but many go outside the state in search of livelihood. Is it their crime to speak in Bangla? They carry all relevant citizenship documents," she said.

Mamata had flagged the same issue on the floor of the State Assembly last week, stating that Bangla-speaking migrants from West Bengal were deported from BJP-ruled states in Western India and pushed towards Bangladesh despite producing all citizenship proof.

"The dialect spoken by people in Bangladesh is different from the dialect spoken by Bangla-speaking Indian citizens in West Bengal. How can residents of our state be harassed in this way?" she asked.