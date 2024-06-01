People voted in record numbers to reelect NDA govt: Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during his roadshow, ahead of the general elections, in Ghaziabad, India, April 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Soon after exit polls showed his government returning to power for a third consecutive term in parliamentary elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said people voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government.

"They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalized and downtrodden," Modi wrote in a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Modi attacked the "opportunistic" opposition INDI Alliance saying it "failed to strike a chord with the voters".

"They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing-- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people," he added.

The Election Commission will start the official vote counting on June 4. The voting ended today.