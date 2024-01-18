Pakistan-Iran tensions: India says understand ‘actions countries take in self-defence’

In the backdrop of Iran targeting the "terror bases" in Pakistan, India has said it understands the "actions that countries take in their self-defence" and maintained that it has an "uncompromising" position of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said yesterday responding to media queries on Iran's missile strikes in Pakistan.

"So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence," Jaiswal said.

On Tuesday, Iran targeted two bases of "terrorist group Jaish al-Adl" in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province with missiles and drones, its state media reported.

In an escalation of tensions between Iran and Pakistan, Islamabad yesterday recalled its envoy from Tehran and expelled the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan.

Pakistan described the Iranian strike as an "illegal and unacceptable act" and said it reserves the right to respond.