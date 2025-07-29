Pahalgam attack: 3 gunmen killed in gunbattle with security forces

Says Amit Shah

Indian police officers stop a vehicle at a check point following a suspected militant attack, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, April 22, 2025. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

The three individuals involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, federal Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha, the lower House of parliament, today.

The trio were killed in an operation carried out jointly by army, paramilitary CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir police yesterday, Amit Shah said.

The security forces went to great lengths to establish that the identities of the slain attackers matched those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Amit Shah said all the three, named as Suleman, Afghan and Jibran, were registered voters in Pakistan and the equipment found at their camp was also sourced from Pakistan.

The Pahalgam attack left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead as the incident led to the Indian military's anti-terror operation inside Pakistan followed by a four-day conflict between the two neighbours in May.

To be sure about the identity of the three slain attackers, those detained by security forces for helping them were brought in and confirmed that the three were involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Amit Shah told the House.

"Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies," he added.

He said Suleiman belonged to terror group Lashkar-e Taiba and was involved in Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Amit Shah made the disclosures on the second day of the debate on India's attack on Pakistan's "terror infrastructure" in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The home minister said the weapons M-9 and AK-47 rifles, recovered from the militants, were flown to Chandigarh last night in a special flight for examination at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The empty cartridges found at Pahalgam after the attack and those after test firing by the recovered guns were matched by the forensic lab, Amit Shah said. The ballistic report is with him, he added.

"Six forensic experts have confirmed me on a video call this morning that these are the same bullets used in the Pahalgam attack," he said.

After the Pahalgam attack, security forces were instructed not to allow "terrorists" responsible for the dastardly act to leave the country.