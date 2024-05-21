Over 57 percent voter turnout in fifth phase

Sporadic incidents of violence reported in West Bengal

Indians voted yesterday in the fifth phase of the general elections, with thousands queuing at polling stations, ignoring the searing heat in the financial capital of Mumbai and the sprawling states of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The world's largest election lasting for 44 days began on April 19, amid high summer temperatures, with the weather office predicting more days of heatwaves than usual through the season.

Votes will be counted on June 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to win a rare third consecutive term.

Yesterday's phase had the fewest constituencies going to the polls, with 89.5 million voters set to pick representatives for 49 seats spread across six states and union territories.

Scattered incidents of violence marred the fifth phase of polls in seven parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of Barrackpore, Bongaon, Arambagh and Howrah seats.

Although the polls panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,036 complaints from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctioning and agents being stopped from entering booths.

The overall voter turnout till 7:00pm was 57.1 percent with West Bengal once again accounting for the highest turnout at 73 percent, followed by Ladakh union territory at 67.15 percent and Jharkhand at 63 percent. Maharashtra has recorded the lowest turnout so far at 49.01 percent.

High-profile candidates in the fray yesterday included Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, the second constituency he is contesting after Wayanad last month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, standing from one of six seats in Mumbai, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, both cities where there has been poor voter turnout in the past.

Poor voter turnout became a concern for ruling BJP initially, and analysts believe the low numbers cast doubts on the landslide victory the party and its allies sought. The turnout in the previous fourth phase was 69.15 percent, the highest in this year's elections.

Long queues snaked out of polling booths in Mumbai and Bolangir in the eastern state of Odisha even after the weather department forecast maximum temperatures to rise between 2 degrees and 4 degrees Celsius.

The election aimed "to ensure stability and security ... plus development of my city and country which ... is happening at a rapid rate," said Mumbai homemaker Jaya Roy Chowdhury, 48.

"The BJP has not fielded the right candidate for the Lok Sabha, but we are voting ... with Modi in mind," said 55-year-old Odisha farmer Girish Mishra, referring to the lower house of parliament.