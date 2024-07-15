Only 8 persons applied for citizenship under CAA in Assam so far: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said only eight persons from Assam have so far applied for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since the rules for implementing the law were notified in March this year.

The CAA allows "persecuted" Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, to India till 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.

At a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma noted that out of these applicants, only two attended interviews with relevant authorities.

Asked about such a low number of applications in Assam, where CAA had sparked widespread street protests in 2019-20, for citizenship under the amended citizenship law, Sarma said, "The opposition myth that 15-20 lakh Bangladeshis will get citizenship in Assam has been busted completely."

He also said anyone coming to Assam in 2015 or later will be deported back to their country of origin.

The Indian government on March 11 implemented rules for enforcing CAA, 2019, four years after the law was passed by parliament.

"We conducted outreach programmes in Barak valley of Assam and approached many Hindu Bengali families and asked them to apply for citizenship under CAA. However, they refused to do so, saying they would prefer fighting their cases in the Foreigners Tribunal (FT)," Sarma said.

Foreign Tribunals are quasi-judicial bodies exclusive to Assam to decide the nationality issue of "doubtful" citizens.

Sarma claimed most of the Hindu Bengali families, who were not included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), told him that they had the necessary documents to prove their Indian citizenship and preferred the FT route over applying through CAA.

Asked whether the Assam government is dropping cases in Foreigners Tribunals (FT) against Hindu-Bengalis, Sarma said "This is misleading. We cannot drop any case. We are simply advising that before initiating a case, individuals should apply through CAA portal. Even if a case is filed, there won't be any outcome because these people are eligible for citizenship."

According to the Assam Accord, names of all foreigners coming to the state on or after March 25, 1971 would be detected and deleted from the electoral rolls and steps would be taken to deport them.

The final NRC was released on August 31, 2019 by excluding 19,06,657 people. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.