India
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 22, 2024 07:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 07:19 PM

India

One dead as avalanche strikes skiing group in J&K

One foreigner died and another went missing when a massive avalanche swept the ski slopes of the picturesque resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said.

Five skiers were rescued and are being treated in a local hospital, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers, the officials said.

The foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without local residents, they said.

Personnel of the Indian army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are carrying out rescue-cum-search operations.

Helicopters were pressed into search and rescue operations. The avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg today near the Kongdoori slopes, officials said.

The foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without locals, PTI reported, quoting officials.

Gulmarg, which witnessed a dry spell in the first few weeks of January, has seen massive snowfall since the beginning of February.

