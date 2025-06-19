No engine issues prior to take-off in crashed Dreamliner: Air India

Air India today claimed the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad was "well-maintained" and the two engines of the aircraft showed no issues before the flight on June 12.

"The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said in a message to flyers.

He said the airline as well as the entire aviation industry was awaiting the official investigation report to understand more.

Campbell said that following the June 12 crash and as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline has been conducting thorough safety inspections on its 33 Boeing 787 aircraft.

Inspections have been completed on 26 aircraft and these have been cleared for service, he said and added that the remaining aircraft are currently in planned maintenance and will have these additional checks done before being released into service.

"Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that Air India Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards," the Air India CEO said.

A few days ago, DGCA raised concerns over recent maintenance-related issues at Air India and directed airline to boost inter-department coordination, it said the surveillance of the airline's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns in the wake of the fatal plane crash in Ahmedabad last week.

A week after 270 people died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, the identity of 215 victims has been ascertained so far through DNA matching and the mortal remains of 198 of them were handed over to their families, an official said.

Meanwhile, Air India said in a statement that its flight AI388 from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam carrying 130 passengers returned to the national capital after being airborne as a "precautionary measure" shortly after take-off.

The flight on June 19 landed safely back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, it added.