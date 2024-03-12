No bar under CAA for Muslims to seek Indian citizenship: Indian home ministry

India today said its Muslims need not worry as the Citizenship Amendment Act has not made any provision to impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the present 18 crore Indian Muslims who have equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

CAA seeks to give Indian citizenship to "persecuted" non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India till 2014.

The home ministry statement came in the form of answers to a set of eight questions (frequently asked questions) posed by the ministry to build a "positive narrative" on CAA in the backdrop of the controversy and concerns raised by critics concerning the law.

To a question about whether there was any bar for Muslims from seeking Indian citizenship, the Indian home ministry in a statement said, "No. There is no bar on Muslims from anywhere in the world to seek Indian citizenship under Section 6 of the Citizenship Act, which deals with citizenship by naturalisation."

Answering a question on if there was any provision or agreement for repatriating illegal Muslim migrants to Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, the home ministry in the statement said India does not have any pact or agreement with any of these countries to repatriate migrants, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"This Citizenship Act doesn't deal with the deportation of illegal immigrants and therefore the concern of a section of the people including Muslims and students that CAA is against Muslim minorities is unjustifiable," it added.

To a question about whether there is any restriction for Muslim migrants from any foreign country, the home ministry said, "CAA does not cancel the naturalisation laws. Therefore, any person including Muslim migrants from any foreign country, seeking to be an Indian citizen, can apply for the same under the existing laws. This Act does not prevent any Muslim, who is persecuted in those three Islamic countries for practising their version of Islam, from applying for Indian citizenship under the existing laws."

Asked who is an illegal migrant, the statement said that like the Citizenship Act, 1955, "CAA defines illegal migrant as a foreigner who has entered India without valid documents."

To a question about the impact of CAA on the image of Islam, it said, "Due to the persecution of minorities in those three Muslim countries, the name of Islam was badly tarnished all around the world. However, Islam, being a peaceful religion, never preaches or suggests hatred/violence/any persecution on religious grounds. This Act showing compassion and compensation for the persecution, protects Islam from being tarnished in the name of persecution."

Asked what the need for the existence of the CAA was, the statement said it was "to show mercy on the persecuted minorities of those three countries".

"This Act gives an opportunity to them to get Indian citizenship for their happy and prosperous future. To customize the citizenship system and control the illegal migrants, there was a need for this Act," it added.