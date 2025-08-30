Nine killed, 11 missing as cloudbursts, heavy rains batter Uttarakhand, J&K

Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India, August 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Nine people were killed and 11 went missing in two separate incidents after heavy rains and a series of cloudbursts hit parts of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir since yesterday.

Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand bore the brunt of the calamity.

Monsoon-triggered landslides damaged houses and left several people buried under rubble, according to officials.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, three people died and two others went missing after a cloudburst struck the remote village of Rajgarh, about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, early this morning.

The flash floods swept away villagers, and rescuers later recovered the bodies of three people, including two women.