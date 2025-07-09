Nationwide strike by trade unions disrupts transport, markets in India

A nationwide strike called by trade unions and their allies to protest what they termed "anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies" of the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw sporadic disruptions across the country today.

The 24-hour strike affected transport and markets in several regions, although it remained largely peaceful.

Protesters blocked roads and railway tracks in parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. In Bhubaneswar, demonstrators obstructed a national highway, while in Kerala, many shops and shopping malls in Kottayam town were closed.

Train services were disrupted at Jehanabad Railway Station in Bihar and at multiple locations in West Bengal.

Trade union leaders claimed participation by over 250 million workers from sectors including banking, insurance, postal services, and construction.

The strike excluded essential services such as hospitals, police, and fire departments. Schools, colleges, and private enterprises largely remained unaffected.

Union representatives said the protest was against government policies that allegedly favour large corporations at the expense of workers and farmers. They also criticised a reported trend of hiring retired personnel over young professionals in public sector departments, including the railways and steel industry.

According to the unions, this hiring pattern contributes to rising youth unemployment in a country where 65 percent of the population is under 35.