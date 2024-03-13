Muslims need not to worry about CAA

Says India

India today said its Muslims need not worry as Citizenship Amendment Act has not made any provision to impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the present 18 crore Indian Muslims who have equal rights like their Hindu counterparts.

CAA seeks to give Indian citizenship to "persecuted" non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till 2014.

To a question if there is any bar for Muslims from seeking Indian citizenship, a home ministry statement said "No. There is no bar on Muslims from anywhere in the world to seek Indian Citizenship under Section 6 of the Citizenship Act, which deals with the citizenship by naturalisation."

Asked if there is any provision or agreement for repatriating illegal Muslim migrants to Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, the statement said India does not have any pact or agreement with any of these countries to repatriate migrants back to these countries.

"This CAA doesn't deal with the deportation of illegal immigrants and therefore the concern of a section of the people including Muslims and students that CAA is against Muslim minorities is unjustifiable," it added.