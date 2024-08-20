Mpox: India heightens alert along borders with Bangladesh, Pakistan

No reported case of Mpox in India as of now

India has ordered heightened alert along its border with Bangladesh and Pakistan to keep a check on incoming people for possible symptoms of Mpox, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to review the status of preparedness for Mpox in the country and related public health measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has again declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14 this year in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa. As per an earlier statement from WHO, 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to Mpox from 116 countries since 2022.

Since the 2022 declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern by WHO, 30 cases have been reported in India where the last case of Mpox was detected in March this year, according to an official statement.

The high-level meeting presided by Mishra was told that as of now, there is no reported case of Mpox in India, reports our New delhi correspondent.

As per the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low.

The meeting was informed that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

Mpox transmission happens through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient. It happens largely through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid of the patient, or through the contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person.

India has undertaken sensitisation of the health teams at international airports (ports of entry), the meeting said.

PK Mishra directed that surveillance be enhanced and effective measures be taken for prompt detection of cases.

He further directed that the testing laboratories network should be geared up for early diagnosis. At present, 32 labs are equipped for testing Mpox, he added.

PK Mishra also directed that the protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease may be disseminated on a large scale.

He further emphasised an awareness campaign among healthcare providers regarding the symptoms. End