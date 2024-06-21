Moonshine death toll in Tamil Nadu climbs to 47

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu rose to 47 and the condition of at least 30 people is stated to be critical, the state government said today.

"A total of 165 people were admitted to government hospitals after consuming spurious liquor. Of them, 47 have died so far. The condition of 30 among 118 undergoing treatment is critical," Kallakurichi District Collector Prasanth MS told reporters.

After visiting the patients undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi General Hospital, the Collector said special teams have been formed to prevent the sale of illicit liquor in the district and they have been told to take up intense combing operations, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The district administration had sufficient stock of medicines to treat the affected and presently efforts were on in taking door enumeration in Karunapuram on the number of persons who could be affected by consumption of spurious liquour.

He appealed to those among the public who had consumed illicit liquor to voluntarily subject themselves to medical examination soon and undergo treatment if needed and thus avert possible threat to their lives.