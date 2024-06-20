Money laundering case: Court grants bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal

A Delhi court today granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case in the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu also dismissed the anti-money laundering agency Enforcement Directorate's plea to suspend the bail order for 48 hours and allow it to appeal against the bail order in a higher court, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The judge ordered Kejriwal's release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court, however, imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal, the chief of Aam Aadmi Party, before granting him the relief, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, weeks before the Indian parliamentary elections.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to jail on June 2.