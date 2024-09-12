Modi's participation at Ganapati puja at CJ's residence sparks row

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation at a Ganapati puja event at Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's residence in New Delhi has set off a political row.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the auspicious Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud" on September 11, a read out said on Wednesday, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

It said "the prime minister prayed to Lord Ganesh to bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health."

Later, Modi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health."

He also posted a photograph of his offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Justice Chandrachud's house, flanked by the Chief Justice and his wife Kalpana Das.

A video showed Justice Chandrachud and his wife welcoming Modi at their house.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal today said those who held the highest office should not publicise a "private" event. "One should not lend oneself to a situation where people may gossip about an institution," he said.

Sibal, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, also said the prime minister should never have shown his interest to attend such a private event because he and those he must have consulted should and must have told him that it might send a "wrong" signal.

"I have great respect for the present Chief Justice. I can say without any hesitation that he is a man of great personal integrity. I was really surprised when I saw this clip that was going viral," Sibal told a press conference.

Several opposition leaders have also criticised the PM's presence at the puja at the chief minister's residence.

The BJP, however, strongly defended the prime minister's participation and said it was a Ganesh puja and not mere socialising.