Modi's assets total Rs 3cr, mostly fixed deposits: affidavit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency today, has four gold rings weighing 45g worth over Rs 2.67 lakh but does not have any immovable asset, as per an affidavit filed by him.

According to the affidavit which is mandatory along with nomination forms, the 73-year-old PM (as displayed on the affidavit page of the official website of Election Commission India), the worth of his total movable assets is over Rs 3.02 crore (Rs 3,02,06,889), reports our New Delhi correspondent.

This includes four pieces of gold rings weighing 45g and valued at over Rs 2.67 lakh, cash in hand of Rs 52,920 and National Savings Certificates of over Rs 9.12 lakh. He also has fixed deposits in State Bank of India of Rs 2,85,60,338.

The details of immovable assets mention "Nil" for the PM in the election affidavit.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had declared a total assets of Rs 1.65 crore. In the 2019 national elections, he had declared assets worth Rs 2.5 crore including a residential plot in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, fixed deposits of Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 38,750 cash in hand, according to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

As per the election affidavit filed today, the details of movable assets and immovable assets of Modi's spouse (Jashodaben) is mentioned as "not known".

It says no criminal case is pending against Modi, who is eyeing a rare hat trick of Lok Sabha wins from Varanasi this time, nor has he been convicted for any offence.

The prime minister does not have any liabilities, said the affidavit submitted this time.

As far as education qualifications are concerned, Modi has done SSC (SSC Board Gujarat) in 1967, Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University in 1978, and Master of Arts from Gujarat University, Ahmedabad in 1983.