Modi visits Kashmir for first time since repeal of Article 370

On his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused main opposition Congress of misleading the people on the issue.

Addressing a rally at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar, Modi said Jammu and Kashmir is touching "new heights of development and breathing freely" after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Modi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen through Congress efforts to misguide the country on the issue of Article 370 because it benefitted only a few families of the area.

Modi extended his "advance wishes" for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and Maha Shivratri which falls on Friday.

This was the Indian Prime Minister's first visit to Kashmir since his government repealed Article 370 which had given a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into federally-ruled territories on August 5, 2019.

Modi said only a families had benefitted from Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but its repeal has brought new opportunities for the youth. Many people who came over from across the border got voting rights for the first time in 70 years and backward castes were benefitted from reservation of seats in the legislative assembly which was not there earlier.

After inaugurating several development projects, Modi said these projects "will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India."

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, Modi said the path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities and empowerment of farmers.